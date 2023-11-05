HP: SIT arrests eight more in cryptocurrency scam

SHIMLA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multicrore cryptocurrency scam has arrested eight more persons, including four police personnel and a forest guard, in connection with the case, officials said on Sunday.



These eight persons who were arrested on Saturday are among the 70 to 80 imposters who earned more than Rs 2 crore each from nearly one lakh investors, DGP Sanjay Kundu said.So far, 18 persons including some of the main accused -- Hemraj and Sukhdev from Mandi and Arun Guleria and Abhishekh from Una -- have been arrested, the DGP said.

“We are now coming to the second layer where people who earned crores from the investment made by new people into the scheme,” he said. The Himachal Police is also coordinating with central and financial agencies and other state police, the DGP said.Of the eight persons arrested, three of the accused are from Hamirpur, 2 from Baddi in Solan and 1 each from Shimla, Una and Kangra.