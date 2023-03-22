HP signs MoU for Rs 817.12 crore project with French agency

To improve drinking water and sanitation services in five towns of the state, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of Rs 817.12 crore project has been signed by the state government with the French Development Agency Agence Francaise de Developpment (AFD).

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri by the Scretary Jal Shakti Vibhag Amitabh Awasthi on behalf of the state government and country Director AFD Bruno Bosle on behalf of French Development Agency. The objective of the project is to develop better sewerage facilities in five towns of the state viz. Manali, Bilaspur, Palampur, Nahan and Karsog and to improve drinking water supply in Manali and Palampur towns.

Under the project, Rs 612 crore would be provided by AFD, whereas the state government would provide Rs 204.85 crore, Sukhu said. The beneficiaries of the project would receive house service connections in these five cities and the sewerage treatment plant would be designed with cutting-edge technologies, so that the effluent could be reused for agricultural and industrial purposes, he said.

The project aims to improve the environmental condition of water sources, reduce water-borne diseases, manage quality sanitation facilities in accordance with local regulations and international best practices and bring financial sustainability to the drinking water and sanitation sector, he added.