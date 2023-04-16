HP seeks higher power share in hydro projects

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who met union Power Secretary Alok Kumar at Kaza on Sunday asked for re-examining of the agreements signed with the state on hydel projects in order to revise the state’s share.



He called for a fixed timeline of 75 years for the transfer of ownership of these power projects to Himachal Pradesh as MoUs signed for projects after 2019 have a timeline of 70 years.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his concerns about the MoUs signed between the State Government and SJVN for several hydropower projects including the 210 MW Luhri-1, 172 MW Luhri-2, 382 MW Sunni, and 66 MW Dhaulasidh projects.

He said that the power share offered to Himachal Pradesh on a staggered basis in these projects was unfair to the people of the state.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns about the share hike in various power projects, urging that the state should receive a 40 per cent share in hydropower projects from companies such as BBMB, SJVN and NJPC that have already recouped their costs.