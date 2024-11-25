HP: Remote village of Rarik in Lahaul-Spiti gets 4G connectivity

Shimla: Ahead of freezing temperatures and snow disrupting all communications, Rarik –a small remote village with population less than 100 in Lahaul and Spiti district, has got much awaited high-speed 4G broadband services.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the facility on Sunday .

He said this achievement was made possible because of BSNL collaboration enabling residents of the cold and challenging region, where temperatures frequently plunge below zero degree, with access to modern telecommunication infrastructure.

Rarik is a small village. It comes under Rarik Panchayath. It is located 13 km towards East from District headquarters Keylong. 182 km from state capital Shimla

Lahaul-Spiti is known for major attractions including Buddhist monasteries, trekking, and mountaineering. Some of the monasteries include Kye, Dhankar, Shashur, Guru Ghantal, Khungri, and Tnagyud.