HP-READY: CM Sukhu reviews project aimed at building disaster resilience

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced on Thursday that the Himachal Pradesh government, in close partnership with the World Bank, has initiated a major initiative aimed at comprehensive disaster recovery and resilience building.

The total outlay of the project stands at Rs 2,687 crore, marking one of the largest collaborative efforts in the state’s reconstruction and risk reduction strategy.

Sukhu, who chaired a meeting with senior officers of the World Bank to review the Himachal Pradesh Resilient Action for Development and Disaster Recovery (HP-READY) project, said the state has increasingly witnessed extreme weather events as a result of climate change. “Thus, the implementation of the project holds considerable significance for the state. We expect the project to launch in January 2026.”

He said several priority areas under the projects have already been identified, focusing on restoring public infrastructure, rebuilding critical road networks, and improving disaster preparedness at the community level.

The CM said that the mission goes beyond merely compensating for the losses incurred during the natural calamities of 2023–2025 — it is a forward-looking plan designed to strengthen the state’s infrastructure, enhance climate resilience, and ensure that Himachal is better equipped to face future disasters with greater preparedness and sustainability.

The adverse climate-related hazards have already resulted in significant loss of human lives and damage to critical infrastructure. The frequent natural disasters have compelled the state government to divert substantial resources toward restoring damaged infrastructure.

He added that the mission was not only crucial for compensating losses caused by disasters between 2023 and 2025 but also for strengthening and rebuilding the state’s infrastructure to withstand future calamities. Sukhu said that the project aims to enhance early warning systems, restore disaster-damaged infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and buildings, and undertake channelisation of rivulets.

It will also focus on developing resilient public services, promoting livelihood opportunities through initiatives like “Green Panchayats,” and strengthening risk-informed social safety and insurance mechanisms.

Sukhu emphasised the importance of building infrastructure that supports farmers and horticulturists, ensuring their livelihoods remain secure even during disasters.

Under this project, Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores would be established at 10 locations across the state to help farmers preserve their produce and prevent financial loss during adverse conditions.

During recent monsoon-related disasters, 454 persons have lost their lives, and 50 others are missing. Districts of Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti have suffered immense losses and damage to public infrastructure, besides rendering several families homeless and landless.