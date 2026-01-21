HP ranks high on EV Mobility Index

Shimla: Riding on the notable progress in transitioning to green transportation, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as one of the leading states in NITI Aayog’s India Electric Mobility Index.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday said the government would continue to work with full determination to realise the vision of a “Green Himachal.” Presiding over the fifth meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Transport Development and Road Safety Council here, Agnihotri—who also holds the transport portfolio—highlighted major achievements of the Transport department over the past three years.

He said that between January 2023 and December 2025, the department generated revenue amounting to Rs 2,597.59 crore, which is nearly Rs 1,098 crore, or about 73 percent, higher than the corresponding period under the previous government. The significant increase, he said, was driven by a strengthened enforcement mechanism and a series of digital initiatives.

As per the Explanatory Memorandum of the Finance department for 2024–25, the Transport department now ranks second in the state in terms of revenue and tax collection, after the State Taxes and Excise department. Agnihotri said the government has prioritised transparency, digital reforms, road safety, employment generation and green mobility across the transport sector.

To streamline and bring transparency to vehicle fitness certification, Automated Testing Stations (ATS) are being established across the state. Government-run ATS are coming up at Haroli in Una and Nadaun in Hamirpur, while private-sector stations have been approved at Ranital in Kangra, Bilaspur, Kangu in Mandi, Nalagarh in Solan and Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur. Construction at Ranital has been completed, while work at other centres is progressing rapidly.

Agnihotri said a mobile fitness application and auto-approval system would soon be introduced to make transport services more citizen-centric. Since February 2025, two registered vehicle scrapping centres at Solan and Hamirpur have scrapped 1,692 old vehicles. To further promote green mobility, the state is offering a 40 percent subsidy for converting old taxis into e-taxis and up to 30 percent subsidy for buses on 390 new routes.