HP rains: Eight districts face flash flood risk, about 200 roads closed

Shimla/Nahan: With heavy rain pummeling several parts of Himachal Pradesh, the local meteorological department on Tuesday warned of a risk of low to moderate flash floods in parts of eight districts in the next 24 hours.

These districts are Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una.

Himachal Pradesh has received 203.2 mm of rain against the normal of 152.6 mm from June 1 to July 8.

The meteorological department also issued a ‘yellow’ alert warning of heavy rains at isolated places in seven districts of the state till next Monday.

The scheduled visit of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to the disaster-hit areas of Janjheli and Thunag in Seraj Assembly segment, represented by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, was cancelled on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

A total of 198 roads, including 150 in the worst-hit Mandi district, are closed while 159 transformers and 297 water supply schemes are affected in the state, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). Torrential rains in the Sirmaur for the past 24 hours have disrupted normal life, and Tons, Yamuna and Giri rivers are in spate. The district administration has warned people not to go close to the rivers, rivulets and Nullahas.

Nahan received 124.2 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, three warnings of excess flood water release from the Jattaun Barrage in the main Giri River, which crosses the Paonta area to join Yamuna, were received from the Jattaun Barrage officials. The barrage is situated on the Giri River, near Dadahu in Sirmaur district.

A 50-metre stretch of Nahan-Kumarhatti National Highway (NH 907A) was badly damaged and a narrow passage is left for vehicular movement as floods in the main drain in Nahan passing through the Banog area caused havoc, said executive engineer (NH) Rakesh Khanduja.

Damage was also caused to the Himachal Pradesh Forest Corporation’s Resin and Turpentine factory complex. The general manager of the factory, Ved Sharma, said that flood water has damaged tanks, machinery and dumping facilities of the factory. Production has been halted and it might take three to four days to resume.



