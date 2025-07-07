HP rain-related calamities: Sukhu briefs Shah as state suffers loss worth Rs 700 cr

Shimla: Amid the ruins left behind by raging flash floods, cloudbursts and relentless rains that have claimed 74 lives and swept away property worth hundreds of crores, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday he has briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the devastation.

The highest number of 20 deaths has taken place in Mandi, followed by 13 in Kangra district.

Several thousand cattle heads have perished, and people have become homeless, with road connectivity and power supply also impacted in the Seraj and Dharampur areas of Mandi district.

The Chief Minister said the state government has decided to provide Rs 5000 per month as house rent to affected families whose homes have been damaged and were living in rented accommodation.

He said that very soon he would visit the affected areas again.

Sukhu said that he had a telephonic conversation with Shah regarding the extensive damage in the state. The Home minister has assured full support and said that a Central team will visit the state to assess the situation.

The CM said that 14 cloudburst incidents have occurred in Mandi district alone this monsoon season, which was a matter of concern. There was a need to study why such frequent cloudbursts were happening, and this issue was also raised with the Union Home minister.

He said that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 700 crore so far due to the rain-related calamities and cloudbursts. Roads, electricity infrastructure and drinking water supply schemes have been severely impacted.

In Mandi district alone, 402 people have been rescued as part of relief operations. He said that 92 students and teachers who were stranded at the Forestry and Horticulture in Thunag College have been safely evacuated.

Meanwhile, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut also reached affected areas along with the leader of the opposition, Jairam Thakur, and took stock of the situation and relief work.

She said if the state government continues to ignore the plight of the affected people in the same way, the Congress will not return to power even in the next 20 years. Kangana said that she can only bring the situation to the Prime Minister’s attention as an MP.

Kangana said in Thunag Panchayat: “I am very sad to see the plight of the people. They have lost family members, the houses have collapsed, many people are still missing, but we can only comfort those families who have lost their loved ones, and the time has come to provide relief.”