HP: Outstanding women, sports figures get honoured by Sukhu

Shimla: Dev Kanya Thakur, a young journalist, writer and filmmaker on social issue themes, Sangeeta Khurana, a social activist working in the field of drug addiction and Dr Anvesha Negi, a health professional having worked in the eradication of malnutrition among children have conferred Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Protsahan Puraskar ahead of the International Women’s Day.



Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu who presided over the International Women’s Day State Level function here on Monday also honoured women for their remarkable contribution to sports and other fields.

The awardees include Para player Rachna Kumari of Bilaspur district, Ayushi Bhandari and Mala Bhagti of Kinnaur district, writer Rekha Vashisht of Mandi district, International women cricketer Renuka Singh Thakur in her absence, and Suman and Manju the specially-abled from Shimla for Para sports, mountaineer Baljit Kaur from Solan and International skier Aanchal Thakur from Kullu.

The Chief Minister also formally launched the website of Sukh-Ashray Kosh and the Him-Poorak Poshahar Pushti App and visited the exhibition set up by SHGs.

The function organised by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department also included a series of awareness programmes to sensitise women folk on issues such as domestic violence, drug abuse, women’s persecution at workplaces etc. The department also organised various programmes to highlight the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Today, women were equally contributing to the progress of the State as their male counterparts and they need to be supported, as with the collective efforts of all we can achieve the unachievable, said Sukhu.