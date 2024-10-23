HP: New highs for architect Vijay Uppal, CE Satish Sagar

Shimla: In the heart of Shimla, amidst the stunning mountain peaks and landmark buildings, two eminent professionals – noted architect Vijay Uppal and retired chief engineer Satish Sagar – stood together reflecting on their remarkable journey.



For decades, they had transformed the mountain landscape, crafting iconic buildings that echoed the essence of the region, each brick a testament to their dedication and vision.

As the sun dipped behind the Himalayas, a grand ceremony awaited them in the town last week. This was a moment to honour their contributions, a culmination of years spent pouring their hearts into every project, with a lifetime achievement award conferred on them.

In the crowd, familiar faces beamed with pride.

Beside them those getting honours included emerging architect Abhinav Kaundal and emerging engineer Rohit Gupta.

As they received their awards, a rush of memories flooded their heads — late nights of planning, challenges overcome and the joy of seeing their dreams take shape.

This honour was not just for them, it was a tribute to the generations that would benefit from their creations. With a shared smile, Vijay and Satish knew that their legacy would continue to inspire future architects and engineers in the state. The function to felicitate them was organised by the Indian Concrete Institute Shimla Center at hotel Orchid, Bhattakuffer.

Himachal Pradesh RERA chairman Shrikant Baldi was the chief guest.

The selected winners were awarded by a jury of seven members at the ICI-UltraTech Structure Awards 2024.