HP monsoon toll rises to 312

Shimla: As torrential monsoon rains, cloudbursts, and landslides continue to create havoc in Himachal Pradesh, disrupting all road and other communications, the state has made a fervent demand to the Centre to declare the current calamities a national disaster.

The death toll due to flash floods, rains, and cloudbursts has already risen to 312, and losses are pegged at Rs 2,623.36 crore in the current rain disaster.

The state Assembly passed a unanimous resolution asking the Centre to grant a special relief package for the rehabilitation of the affected families and also take up restoration steps.

The loss to public infrastructure, including roads and bridges, as well as private property across Himachal Pradesh, is staggering. Already burdened with a debt of over one lakh crore and near-empty treasuries, the state government views the calamity as a severe blow to its survival.

Several areas of the state are cut off from the world, as most roads are either blocked or damaged.

Making a statement in the House, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the death toll has crossed 310, with 38 people still missing. He added that the worst damage has been reported to roads, bridges, water supply, and electricity, particularly in Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Over the past three days, authorities have evacuated 3,269 pilgrims, comprising 1,730 men, 1,259 women, and 280 children on the Manimahesh Yatra, to safe locations. “NDRF and SDRF have been deployed all along the yatra route, and personnel from the Mountaineering Institute at Manali have also joined rescue operations,” he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan moved the resolution, and the opposition BJP also supported it.

Chauhan said that in view of the entire state suffering massive devastation, the Assembly should urge the Centre to extend financial assistance to Himachal and declare the natural calamity as a national disaster.

Earlier, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi hit out at the BJP, accusing it of exploiting the ongoing crisis for political gain.

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania termed the resolution urgent and in the state’s interest.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP would support the resolution, as the entire state had been severely affected, and they were equally concerned that timely help should reach the affected people and restoration work should be quick and effective.