HP minister creates stir, govt finds itself in bind

Shimla: A political flashpoint has surfaced in Himachal Pradesh after young minister Vikramaditya Singh publicly targeted “outsider” IAS and IPS officers, accusing them of undermining the state’s interests—an attack that has brought the bureaucracy and the state’s political leadership, particularly the Cabinet, into open confrontation.

He said some officers were behaving as “rulers” instead of focusing on their jobs.

Singh criticised “some” IAS and IPS officers, who are from outside Himachal Pradesh, especially from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, saying they are not working in the best interests of the state. He alleged that their actions, including how central funds are being distributed, undermine Himachal’s interests.

He said the public servants should not act like rulers but serve the people; he stressed that officers must prioritise Himachal’s welfare and respect local ethos (“Himachaliyat”).

Seventy-two hours after the controversy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is currently in Delhi to meet with Central leaders, has attempted to downplay the row.

He asserts that the issue has been exaggerated and, as a result, there is no ongoing dispute within the Himachal Pradesh government.

Despite their origin, he asserted that bureaucrats have significantly contributed to the development of Himachal Pradesh and the protection of the state’s interests. He quoted the two examples of winning legal battles relating to WildFlower Hall and the JSW-company-owned Karcham Wangtoo hydel projects.

The matter became serious, exposing a rift in the Cabinet after Revenue minister Jagat Negi and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh opposed Vikramaditya’s statement.

Anirudh Singh even said that if a minister is unable to get the work done, it is because of his lack of working style.

Meanwhile, the IAS and IPS Association of the state has strongly condemned Vikramaditya’s statement. The IPS Association has even demanded of the government that they should not assign Vikramaditya Singh.

To this, the Revenue minister has termed the statement of the IPS Association as wrong and has said that this serious issue will be discussed in detail in the cabinet meeting to be held on January 19.

Yet, responding to his opponents, Vikramaditya stood by his remarks and rather took on Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, reminding him of the assault on NHAI officials, who later had also lodged an FIR against him.

He made it clear that he does not want conflict but will not compromise with the interests of the state.

Vikramadiya also snubbed the IPS officers, saying, “The people of Himachal are not so weak that they will need security. I don’t need security. I can live without police protection. Anyone who wants to withdraw can do so. I have the support of the people of the state; this is my biggest security. My accountability is towards the people of Himachal. I never had an IPS officer before me.”