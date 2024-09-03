HP: Met warns of flash flood, 109 roads shut

Shimla: The meteorological office here on Monday warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur, until Tuesday afternoon.

It also issued a ‘yellow’ alert of heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in nine out of 12 districts in the state, barring Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 109 roads, including a national highway, across the state were closed on Monday following heavy rains in several areas, the state emergency operation centre said.

Besides National Highway 707 between Hatkoti in Shimla district and Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district getting blocked, 55 roads were closed in Sirmaur, 23 in Shimla, 10 each in Mandi and Kangra, nine in Kullu, one each in Lahaul and Spiti and Una districts,

the centre said.

As many as 427 power supply schemes were also disrupted across the state, it added. Also, heavy rains lashed parts of Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Mandi district while moderate rainfall was recorded in several places of the state in the past 24 hours until Monday evening.

Dadahu in in Sirmaur was the wettest in the state.