HP: MeT issues flash floods warning for six districts

Shimla: The local MeT office on Tuesday warned of low to moderate flash floods in parts of six out of 12 districts -- Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur -- till Wednesday as moderate rains continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh.



A total of 76 roads, including the National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet road), are closed for vehicular traffic in the state. A maximum of 34 roads are closed in Shimla, 26 in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, two in Kullu and one each in Kinnaur, Una, Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, the State Emergency Operation

Centre (SEOC) said.

As many as 43 power schemes are also disrupted in the state, the SEOC said.

Moderate rains continued to lash the state and Naina Devi recorded 90.8 mm of rain since Monday evening followed by Malron 80 mm, Berthin 76.2 mm, Una 38.2 mm, Chopal 32 mm, Olinda 26 mm, Brahmani 26.4 mm, and Kasauli 22 mm.

Himachal Pradesh’s rainfall deficit since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 stands at 21 per cent, with the state receiving 532.1 mm rainfall against an average

of 670.2 mm.

According to officials, 158 people died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from June 27 till September 7, while 30 are still missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,305 crore, they added.