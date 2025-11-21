HP: Man lost at age of 16 returns after 45 years

Shimla: It is a real-life script stronger than cinema unfolding in a remote hill village in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, bordering Yumanagar in Haryana and the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.

A 16-year-old boy, who vanished without a trace in a Haryana town, has walked back home after 45 long years, now a middle-aged man with a legally wedded wife and three grown children.

“The villagers watch in astonishment, amused and amazed, as fate delivers a twist worthy of a full-blown Bollywood masala plot—proof that sometimes even life outdoes the movies.” Chetan Parmar, a native of Nahan, acknowledges this.

Rikhi Ram—born in a Brahmin family in the village of Nadi—went missing in 1980, and after he lost his memory in an accident, he suffered a head injury while he was working in a hotel in Yamuna Nagar and forgot every bit about his identity, parents, or birthplace.

Last week, he came back home carrying a new identity—Ravi Chaudhary, the name his caregivers had given him during those decades of oblivion.

Under a new name, he began his life. Eventually, he shifted to Mumbai’s Dadar, where he started earning a livelihood, believing that he was an orphan.