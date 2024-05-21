HP: Kangana’s campaign in Kaza met with black flags and slogans

SHIMLA: In a highly surcharged electioneering in Mandi Parliamentary constituency, ‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate, faced a protest from the ruling Congress at Kaza, the sub-divisional headquarter of Spiti, Lahaul-Spiti district.



Lahaul-Spiti, a high-altitude tribal district bordering China, is part of Mandi Parliamentary constituency and is also witnessing a bypoll to the state Assembly. Reports reaching Shimla said Kangana, accompanied by former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and other leaders, reached Kaza for the first time to campaign and faced black flags and slogans of “Kangana go back.”

Even though the BJP candidate did address a poll rally and spoke on tribal identity as a pride for the nation, her convoy was chased and hooted at by the Congress workers, who also included women.

Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, when contacted, said he had heard about the protest by the locals but didn’t have much information.“The Buddhist population in Kaza was very upset and angry at her comments,” he said. Vikramaditya Singh said, “If she has made some comments against the Dalai Lama, who is a highly respected spiritual leader of the world, she must tender an unconditional apology. I have nothing more to say, but the incident is unfortunate.” Some Congress leaders, commenting on Kangana Ranaut’s comments, said anything can be expected from her. Former CM Jairam Thakur, however, accused the Congress of attacking their convoy.