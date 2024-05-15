HP: Kangana Ranaut files nomination, says she will not get cowed by personal attacks

Shimla: Marking her formal entry to electoral politics in Himachal Pradesh from Mandi—her home district, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut filed her nomination papers yet throwing-up a challenge to the ruling Congress to face the poll on issues, instead of insulting women.



The film actress, who has been given ticket by the BJP will be facing PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh, a young dynast and inheritor of a strong legacy left by his father Virbhadra Singh, a six time Chief Minister. Singh had already filed his nomination papers.

A four time national film award winner, she is also Padamshri. Leading a massive crowd of the BJP workers in Mandi town during her roadshow show along with former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur,who is also native of Mandi, and state BJP president Kangana Ranaut said she will not get cowed down by personalised attacks, or criticism about her looks and traditional outfits (she wears) but will give a befitting reply to her political critics.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has hit back at the Chief Minister for terming that “ Kangana film” will slop in Mandi as he is a flop director.

Thakur said the flop director was not him but Sukhu, whose government flopped in just 15 months. BJP National Vice President Saudan Singh, BJP in-charge of Mandi parliamentary constituency and former minister Govind Thakur, Sadar MLA Anil Sharma, MLA Rakesh Jamwal, MLA Prakash Rana and others were present on the occasion. Kangana Ranaut said that Congress has cheap views towards women.