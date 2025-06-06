HP issues Covid advisory

Shimla: After over two years, Himachal Pradesh once again has started seeing a fresh surge in the Covid -19 cases across the state, especially in two districts – Sirmaur, bordering Uttarakhand, and Mandi, the state’s second biggest district.

The state government and its health agency were quick to order a mandated use of face masks by all patients and attendants in government hospitals after an 82-year-old woman from Nahan in Sirmaur district tested Covid positive at Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College.

The government has also issued advisories emphasising social distancing and precautions for vulnerable groups, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Currently, Himachal Pradesh has one active Covid-19 case, while nationwide, the total number of active cases stood at 4,866.

Health minister Col (Rtd) Dhani Ram Shandil said that special arrangements have been made to deal with Covid at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, the largest government hospital in the state. At the hospital, a makeshift Covid ward with 150 oxygen-rich beds has been made, he said

IGMC Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Praveen Bhatia said: “On the instructions of the Health department, all the necessary preparations have been completed… Patients are advised to come to the hospital immediately if they feel symptoms like cough, fever and cold. So that it can be treated in time and does not spread the infection”.