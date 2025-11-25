HP inks MoU to engage farmers in afforestation

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Forest department on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based company Proclime to engage the farming community for afforestation under the Him Evergreen project. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjay Sood signed the MOU on behalf of the state government, while Chief Executive Officer Kavin Kumar Kandsamy signed on behalf of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the afforestation and carbon credit project would play a vital role in strengthening climate resilience, improving farmer livelihoods, and supporting India’s long-term net-zero goals. The project would benefit more than 50,000 farmers across the state by integrating tree plantations on farmlands and field bunds.

He asked the Forest department to provide financial assistance and hand-holdings to the farmers, encouraging them to plant saplings on their lands. He said that they would receive the benefits of the carbon credit after five years, and 30 per cent of the profit of the company would go to the farmers.

This project would be implemented in three phases and would go a long way in increasing the green cover in the state, besides providing large-scale employment opportunities and livelihoods to the farming community.

The project was expected to generate significant long-term climate benefits while also delivering multiple co-benefits, including improved soil health, enhanced on-farm biodiversity, and additional income opportunities for farmers.