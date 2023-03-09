HP: IGMC gets trauma centre

Over-delayed and caught up in procedural tangles for a long time, the much-awaited Trauma centre and new multi-storey OPD block of India Gandhi Medical College, Shimla became finally functional on Thursday.

The government has spent Rs 101 cr on the project conceived during the previous Congress term led by CM Virbhadra Singh.

Earlier, CM Jai Ram Thakur also tried to give a big push to the project but because of NGT restrictions and Covid the work on the project got delayed.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu finally dedicated the ‘Trauma Centre’ completed with an outlay of Rs 30.90 crore in the new OPD block.