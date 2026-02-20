HP hikes entry toll for out-of state vehicles from April 1

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a sharp hike in entry toll rates for vehicles arriving from other states, seeking to bolster revenue amid mounting financial stress.



The revised rates, which nearly double the existing charges in several categories, will take effect from April 1 under the new barrier policy for 2026-27. Private vehicles entering from neighbouring states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will now pay Rs 170, up from Rs 70. Vehicles carrying 12+1 passengers will also be charged Rs 170 instead of Rs 110.

Heavy vehicles will pay Rs 900, up from Rs 720, while construction machinery such as JCBs will be charged Rs 800 against the earlier Rs 570. Tractor entry fees have been raised to Rs 100 from Rs 70. The tax will be collected at barriers including Govindghat, Kandwal, Mehatpur, Baddi, Parwanoo and Garamora.