HP: HC delays decision on Ind MLAs’ resignation

Shimla: The fate of three independents hangs in the balance as they await the acceptance of their resignations by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. Despite the ongoing nomination process for Lok Sabha and assembly by-elections in Himachal Pradesh, the independents, who voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha, now face scrutiny under the anti-defection law.



The Himachal Pradesh High Court declined immediate relief, referring the matter to a third judge after the MLAs sought direction for their resignations’ acceptance. Three MLAs—K L Thakur, Ashish Chauhan, and Hoshiar Singh—stated they resigned voluntarily, prompting the court’s decision for further review.

“There is no immediate relief for independent MLAs. Judges in the division bench have different views hence the matter was referred to the third judge,” advocate Anshul Bansal, member of legal team representing MLAs, informed mediapersons. Detailed order of bench was awaited. Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh, Ashish Sharma, and K L Thakur, representing Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh Assembly constituencies respectively, submitted their resignations to Speaker on March 22 and joined BJP a day later. He, however, said the detailed order of the bench was awaited.

On the other hand, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had appeared through video conferencing on behalf of Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, on April 30. The three MLAs –all BJP rebels had contested the 2022 Assembly polls as independents after the BJP denied them tickets. On Congress’ return to power, they extended support to the party.