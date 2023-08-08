HP Handicraft and Handloom Corporation to be renamed as Himcraft Corporation: Sukhu

SHIMLA: A mega exhibition of handloom and handicraft products and a scintillating fashion show, primarily the traditional Himachali attires and fusion of handloom with modern aesthetics marked the 9th National Handloom Day celebrations at Gaiety theatre and Ridge, Shimla’s two iconic spots.



Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who was in Chandigarh flew straight to the venue despite inclement weather and boosted the morale of the artisans and veteran exponents of traditional handlooms in Himachal Pradesh.

The space was well laid for display of finest metal works, images, idols, indigenous embroideries-like popular ‘Chamba rumal’, Kangra miniatures, shawls, stone-works and pottery and handcrafted jewellery works drawn from pine needles to silver.

The chief minister joined by state’s industries minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthi and Shimla MLA Harish Janartha to look around the stalls put-up by vendors from all over Himachal Pradesh. Another big attraction was Himachali cuisines as Ridge wore the colours of the local traditions and culture.

At the back-end, Gaiety’s jam-packed multi-purpose Hall witnessed a fashion show displaying the traditional Himachali attires as models walked the ramp to a big applause of audience,which included Chief minister and top brass of HP State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation.

Section two of the fashion show was highly inspiring as models wore traditional Himachali fabrics designs with modern aesthetics showing the way how the Himachali brand can capture international markets.

Speaking at the occasion Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh State Handicraft and Handloom Corporation Limited will be renamed as “Himcraft Corporation.”

“The rebranding is intended to enhance the functioning of the corporation and promote its products as a distinct brand in the market,” he said.

The state government also plans to introduce state-level awards in three categories to honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the field of handloom and handicrafts, with an aim to recognise and encourage excellence in the state’s traditional crafts, remarked Sukhu.

Earlier, Harshvardhan Chauhan said that the woolen products of Himachal Pradesh were of excellent quality and the state government was promoting the traditional cuisine, culture and handlooms of the state widely.

Principal secretary (Industries) R D Nazeem outlined the government’s efforts to promote Himachali handicraft and handloom, not alone nationally but internationally.

Managing director of the corporation Jatin Lal, IAS proposed the vote of thanks exhorting the talents of the artisans to keep Himachal’s dying traditions alive.

Shimla-based noted dance teacher and leading choreographer Poonam Sharma choreographed the event.