HP govt to engage women in decision-making role: Sukhu

Shimla: Listing out major initiatives on upliftment of women and giving them equal rights, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu proposed engaging women in the decision-making roles at the state level.

Addressing a function on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Shahpur in Kangra, the Chief Minister said the state government has amended the land law to give equal rights to the daughters.

Apart from this, the state government increased the reservation for women in police recruitment to 30 percent. Under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, the state government is bearing the entire cost of education of the children of widowed women, so that their studies are not affected, he said.

The Chief Minister said: "I try to ensure that women have a role in decision making. Our government is committed to women's welfare. Today women are not lagging behind in any field and women power is the foundation of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant."

He announced the opening of the Sub Judge Court and DSP office in Shahpur.

He announced to convert the Government Senior Secondary School Rait into Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School.

While extending his greetings on International Women's Day, Sukhu credited former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi for providing 33 percent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj Institutions for which he made amendment in the Constitution.

This brought positive change in thinking towards women and today women are sharing responsibility with men in every field, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government has started giving Rs. 18,000 per year to women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana. He said that in the coming time, all eligible women will be given Rs. 1500.

The Chief Minister honoured Saksham Cluster Level Federation Basantpur, Shimla, Dolma Negi of Rekongpeo, Parul Minhas of Kumarsen, Anshul Malhotra of Mandi, Nikita of Kangra district by giving them Rs. 1 lakh each.

The Chief Minister also honoured the best Anganwadi workers and assistants from 11 districts as well as the best self-help groups from 12 districts. He also distributed cash prizes to 10 toppers each of Classes 10th and 12th from Kangra district.

He also honoured 16 women and an NGO of Kangra district for excellent work. Along with this, he gave a cheque of Rs 3 lakh for building a house to Pragati of Shahpur, a beneficiary of Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana and Rs 2 lakh for marriage to Mohini Devi.