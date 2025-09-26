HP govt to engage over 1K volunteers to combat drug menace

Shimla: In an initiative to build a robust community-driven framework that complements police action in combating the drug menace, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to launch the “anti-Chita” Volunteer Scheme (ACVS).

The plan to initiate comprehensive action against substance abuse was earlier announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Independence Day function at Sarkaghat in Mandi District. The government has received a detailed proposal from the Police Headquarters for its implementation.

Under this scheme, more than 1,000 Anti-Chitta Volunteers will be engaged across the state to foster a structured partnership between the police, public, and other stakeholders, thereby creating a strong community-based framework to supplement police efforts in tackling the drug menace.

The volunteers will play an active role in spreading awareness about the harmful effects of Chitta and other narcotics, reporting suspicious activities, hotspots, and offenders to the police through confidential channels, and participating in awareness activities in schools, colleges, and communities.

They will also support anti-drug campaigns such as rallies, street plays, awareness drives, and social media messaging, while linking affected individuals and families with counselling and rehabilitation centres. Instead of their services, the volunteers registered under this scheme will be paid an honorarium.

The volunteers will be tasked to help in field identification, and the police will ensure strict confidentiality of their identity, besides protecting them in sensitive cases.

To prepare them for their responsibilities, a two-day structured training program will be conducted.