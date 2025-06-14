HP govt to declare support price for potato: CM Sukhu

Shimla: After setting support prices for maize and milk, the Himachal Pradesh government is now considering extending the same assurance to potatoes—often regarded as the hidden gem of India’s potato landscape. In the hill state, potatoes are more than just a crop; they are a crucial source of livelihood for countless farmers.

Covering approximately 14,685 hectares, which accounts for about 20 per cent of the total vegetable cultivation area in the region, potatoes in Himachal Pradesh have helped the farmers to make fortunes as climatic conditions here provide an ideal environment for cultivating disease-free, high-quality potato seeds and table potatoes.

With its cool temperate climate, high wind velocity, and moderate humidity, especially in the higher hills, the state offers perfect conditions for growing premium potatoes. The low aphid population further contributes to the production of disease-resistant potatoes, making Himachal Pradesh a prime location for seed potato production.

“One distinguishing feature of potatoes from this region is their high dry matter content, reaching up to 20 per cent, a vital factor for producing quality chips. Additionally, the timing of potato harvest in Himachal Pradesh is advantageous, with around 80 per cent of the cultivated area relying on rainfed agriculture, predominantly managed by small and marginal farmers” says a senior agriculture expert in Shimla.