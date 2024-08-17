HP govt spending Rs 1,425 cr to improve drinking water, sewerage, irrigation in Una

Una (HP): The Himachal Pradesh government has undertaken several projects to improve drinking water, sewerage and irrigation facilities in Una district, officials said on Saturday. While projects worth Rs 975 crore have already been launched, another 10 projects worth Rs 450 crore will start soon, the Jal Shakti Department said.

The work on projects worth Rs 975 crore is going on while new work will start soon, Engineer in chief of the department Anju Sharma said. Sharma, who took stock of the progress of the ongoing work, held a review meeting with officials on Friday evening.

She said according to the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of Jal Shakti, work is being done in a planned manner for strengthening drinking water, irrigation and sewerage facilities in every district of the state for the convenience of the people.