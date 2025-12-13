HP govt sends proposal to Guv for nautor land allotments

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has written to the state Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, seeking approval for resuming “nautor”—government land allotments to the tribals.

The Cabinet has already cleared the proposal.

Providing this information, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday that the government was committed to protecting the rights of women, especially in tribal regions.

He said approving pending Nautor cases in tribal areas was a priority of the state government.

And now the state governor’s approval has been sought.

Moreover, under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, around 1,039 land titles have been distributed until September 2025.

Presiding over the 50th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council here, he outlined the plan to create livelihood opportunities through the transport sector in tribal areas.

The state government would provide up to a 40 per cent subsidy to eligible youth on the purchase of buses and traveller vehicles, along with a month’s exemption from the road tax.

The Chief Minister said the government is prioritising employment generation and expanding avenues for self-employment, especially for the youth.

To encourage private investment in solar energy in tribal areas, the government will offer interest subsidies for setting up solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 1 MW.

He said that to permanently resolve power supply issues in Pangi and Spiti, solar power plants of 1.2 MW at Dhanwas (Pangi) and 2 MW at Rong-tong (Spiti) would be made functional soon.