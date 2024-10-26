HP govt reverses 40% cut on pay for doctors pursuing PG course

Shimla: In order to silence the Opposition on the financial crisis row, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that salaries for this month will be paid on October 28.

Additionally, he has implemented significant benefits for doctors in Himachal.

Last month, the state government did not disburse the salaries on time and also paid the pensions to the retired employees on 10th day of the month.

And, the Opposition made the most of it, even raising the issue during the Haryana Assembly polls.

Not only state BJP leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, highlighted the issue during his speeches in Haryana in tandem with BJP national president JP Nadda and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur.

The Congress was made to pay a heavy political cost.

Turning on the damage control mode, last week Sukhu took a landmark decision to ensure that salaries of the government staff, employees of the boards and corporations and also pensioners be disbursed in advance. On Friday, the state government decided to exclude doctors pursuing PG courses, senior residency (SRship) or DM-level studies from the purview of study leave.

A Cabinet decision had reduced the salary to 40 per cent for those on study leave, which adversely affected doctors opting for further studies. Now, doctors pursuing PG courses will receive their full salary and their study will be considered on-duty.

Sukhu said: “Postgraduate medical students in Himachal Pradesh will now receive their full salaries while they pursue their courses. These doctors balance patient care responsibilities with their educational commitments, which is vital for both their professional growth and the state’s healthcare system.”

This decision follows a recent meeting where a delegation of medical officers approached the CM to address this concern. The Himachal Medical Officers’ Association expressed strong support for the state government’s decision.

Association president Dr Rajesh remarked: “This addresses a major concern for doctors, as the previous provision of only 40 per cent of their salary was discouraging. The Chief Minister’s swift and empathetic resolution has significantly boosted our morale.”