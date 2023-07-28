HP govt gets approval of Central Zoo Authority for a zoo in Kangra

SHIMLA: The proposal of the state government for the establishment of a large zoo underwent a thorough evaluation during the 108th Technical Committee meeting of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in June, 2023 thereby granting approval for the establishment of zoo in Himachal Pradesh.



The state government in collaboration with wildlife experts and conservationists has dedicatedly worked on this proposal, ensuring it adheres to the highest standards of animal welfare, safety, and environmental sustainability.

“The zoo is expected to boost tourism, create employment opportunities, and will contribute to the socio-economic development of the state and is envisioned to be a world-class facility that will house a diverse range of animal species native to Himachal Pradesh and nearby regions” said Sukhu.

Meanwhile, Principal chief conservator of Forests, Rajiv Kumar, said that establishment of zoo at Bankhandi in Kangra district was a milestone as envisioned by the chief minister to attract visitors and was a step ahead to make Kangra the state’s ‘tourism capital’.

The wildlife wing of HP Forest Department will work towards fulfilling the necessary conditions outlined by the Central Zoo Authority. PCCF said that a big Zoo will be operated in strict compliance with the highest ethical and conservation standards. Further, the department through various exhibits and interactive programmes will raise awareness about wildlife conservation and the importance of protecting natural habitats highlighting the immense potential it holds in promoting wildlife preservation.

This development marks a significant step towards enriching wildlife conservation efforts and enhancing the tourism experience in the state, he said.