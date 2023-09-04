HP Governor presents DGP Disc Awards

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday said Himachal Pradesh have rendered commendable services during natural disasters in the state especially in the safe evacuation of the tourists and stranded people from the affected areas.

Shukla presented DGP Disc Awards to 334 police personnel for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. This program was organised after three years.

As per state government claims more than 70,000 tourists were stranded at different locations after rains, flash floods and landslides.