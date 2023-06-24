HP Governor launches International Pro-Boxing Tournament in Shimla

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday inaugurated the International Pro-Boxing Tournament organized by the HP International Boxing Organization in memory of the former Chief Minister Late Virbhadra Singh on his birth anniversary.



Shimla’s Ridge –an ironic spot in the middle of the town witnessed the action of the wrestlers drawn from six countries including India,even as ‘Harmony of the pines’---a brand band of Himachal Pradesh also performed in presence of huge crowd at the Ridge.

Speaking at the occasion Shukla paid rich tributes to six-time Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh as he said Virbhadra Singh dedicated his entire life to the development and welfare of the state and its people. His contribution in making Himachal a prosperous and modern state will always be remembered.

Applauding the efforts of the organizers, the governor said that such sports events would provide a platform to the budding boxing players of the state. He urged the participants to give their best without the fear of outcome. The Governor said that in this era of modern technology, mobiles and the Internet have overpowered the youth resulting in limiting physical activities. The youth should involve themselves in various sports activities to keep both mind and body in good health. Besides, this will also help to keep the youth away from the use of drugs.

Emphasizing the need to run a big campaign against the consumption of drugs and other intoxicants, he said that every section and community should come forward to fight against this menace. Even the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken many initiatives to promote sports in a big way. Boxers from Russia, Vietnam, Philippines and South Korea, etc, including Khelo India gold medalist Saksham Thakur, participated in the competition.