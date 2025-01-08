HP ‘fully prepared’ to deal with HMPV

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday made it clear that there was “no reason” to panic over the Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus, which has been present globally since 2001.

State Health minister Col (Rtd) Dhani Ram Shandil held a review meeting with top health officials of the state and received feedback to strengthen surveillance measures and step up awareness drive in the state.

He reiterated that an increase in respiratory illnesses is usually seen during the winter months. State in any case was well prepared for any potential surge in respiratory illness cases.

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months.

Virus infections are generally mild and self-limiting, meaning they often resolve on their own without the need for extensive medical intervention. Most individuals with viral infections experience only mild symptoms and recover fully over time.

However, in certain cases, it may be important to confirm the presence of the virus through diagnostic testing to ensure proper care and manage any potential complications.

The Union Health Ministry and state health department were continuously keeping an eye over the spread or severity of the HPMV, he said.

"No uncommon spike had been registered anywhere across the country in the cases related to influenza disease and other serious breathing-related diseases. Even in Himachal Pradesh, no uncommon spike has been registered so far," said the minister.