HP: Fresh talks expected with truck unions to end impasse on Adani cement

Shimla: With CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s arrival in Shimla, from Goa on Monday, the striking truck operators at the Darlaghat and Barmana cement plants of Adani Group are hoping for some effective interventions to resolve the 59-day-long crisis.



Two rounds of talks with the truck unions in presence of the CM last week could not break the deadlock even as truck unions later had some informal meetings with the management of the cement companies this week.

“Unfortunately that too could not help. Now that unions have given a new offer on freight charges to the company, the government should use this opportunity to make Adani agree to it,” suggests Ram Krishan Sharma, general secretary of the Federation

of Transporters.

The striking truck unions had offered Rs 10.20 per quintal per km as new freight rates with the condition that nothing below this was acceptable. Adani Group has offered Rs 9.95 per quintal per km.

The new development would add a new dimension to the issue related to UltraTech cement hiking the transportation rates to Rs 10.71 per quintal per km against Rs 10.58.

The UltraTech cement plant at Baga in Solan district is located barely 20 km from the Darlaghat cement plant owned by Adani Group.

Making it obvious that the stalemate is expected to continue because of the rigid stand taken by the Adani cement. The truck unions also allege that the state government has also been casual rather than failed to make any effective interventions.