HP Dy CM meets Union Min, urges release of funds for water projects

Shimla: Faced with a shortage of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri met Union minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil in New Delhi on Monday, seeking intervention to release funds for ongoing projects.



Agnihotri informed Patil that Rs 916.53 crore sanctioned to the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has not been released. He explained that, although Rs 916.53 crore was allocated by the Government of India for the current fiscal year, no funds have been disbursed to the state government to date. This delay has hindered the progress of ongoing works.

With several mountain areas in Himachal Pradesh still uncovered by the ambitious JJM, the state government has finalized plans to provide drinking water to all households. However, the delay in fund release is causing serious problems for state agencies implementing these projects and jeopardizing their targets.

Agnihotri emphasized the urgency of releasing the first and second tranches of Rs 458.26 crore soon, warning that otherwise, the state will fall behind in utilizing the funds and advancing the projects. The Union minister assured that he would address the issue and ensure that the funds are released to complete the ongoing schemes, according to an official release.

Agnihotri also highlighted the state’s effort to improve irrigation facilities. Major projects like the Phina Singh Medium Irrigation Project are awaiting inclusion under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) for Rs 282.47 crore. Additionally, approval was requested for two more irrigation projects, the ‘Beet Area’ and ‘Kuthlehar,’ amounting to Rs 120.79 crore. The release of Central Assistance for ongoing irrigation projects under PMKSY was also discussed.