HP digitises PWD rest house bookings

Shimla: Tourists coming to Himachal Pradesh and quaint hill destinations can stay in the government guest houses in addition to home stays and hotels at the chosen sites.

On Thursday, the state government took a significant step by making the guest houses available to the public, in addition to VIPs and government officials on official tours, and by transitioning all bookings of the PWD Rest Houses (RH) to an online system. “We will immediately communicate the availability of rooms and reservations to prevent any inconvenience to the general public,” said officials

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the bookings in the PWD rest houses were not easily accessible to the common man earlier, but since he took over as the CM, a decision was taken in the first meeting that all the rest houses would be made online, benefiting people. Before June 2025, the bookings of rest houses of PWD were done offline, but since June 2025, the bookings have been made online for all RHs.

People will now get immediate messages on their phones or e-mails regarding room confirmation. The system has also ensured accountability and transparency besides revenue generation, said Sukhu.