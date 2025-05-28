HP DGP, Shimla SP sent on leave

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday evening sent Director General of Police Atul Verma and Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi on leave.

The tussle between the DGP and the SP had taken an ugly turn with the High Court ordering the handing over of the investigations into Vimal Negi death case to the CBI instead of the state SIT headed by the Shimla SP.

IPS officer Ashok Tewari, who is currently Additional DGP (State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption), will discharge functions of the DGP.