HP Deputy CM Agnihotri seeks increase in validity of taxi permits

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the Transport portfolio, has urged Union Transport minister Nitin Gadkari to increase the validity of taxi permits to at least 15 years or up to the period the vehicle remains roadworthy, instead of the existing 12-year limit as prescribed by the Central government.

Agnihotri raised the issue at the Transport Ministers’ meeting as well as the 43rd meeting of the Transport Development Council, which took place in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Deputy CM apprised the Union minister that, owing to the unique and challenging geographical conditions of Himachal Pradesh, there has been a long-standing and persistent demand from taxi operators to enhance the validity period of their permits.

The operators have represented that the existing permit tenure does not adequately account for the higher cost of vehicle maintenance, accelerated wear and tear, and longer recovery period for investments in such terrain.

Taking into account the state’s difficult topographical and geographical conditions and limited land availability, Agnihotri urged for the segregation of driving training schools and automated testing stations under the Centres cluster scheme.

Additionally, he urged that the carrying capacity of goods vehicles, particularly Tippers, should be determined based on the actual goods carried.

Gadkari assured that appropriate guidelines would be framed in this regard and that the Centre would carefully consider the issues highlighted by hilly states like Himachal Pradesh.