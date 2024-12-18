HP: Cong gears up for 4-day session against combative Oppn

Dharamshala: With the opposition BJP in combative mode, the ruling Congress on Tuesday geared itself up to face a stormy four-day Winter session of the state Assembly, set to begin in Dharamshala on Wednesday.

Even as the beginning of the ‘Zero Hour’ -- first in the state Assembly -- will mark a notable change in the proceedings of the House, the BJP looks like having already taken the decision to open its weaponry against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government.

Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur said the government looks nervous against the Opposition’s aggressive postures on the public issues and it’s because of these reasons the session has been curtailed to four sittings.

“The government has no courage to face the Opposition questions on multiple issues of governance, corruption, non-performance and non-fulfilment of the election gurantees,” he said

Thakur said the government “spent Rs 25 crore on celebrating its two years in power but actually could not tell the people about its single achievement at the Bilaspur mega show”.

The government “closed down 1500 institutions, scrapped jobs of 10,000 outsource employees not paying them wages for five months. The women are heard asking them if they will get Rs 1500 per month promised in the elections”, he said.

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, Himachal in-charge Shrikant Sharma, MLAs and all senior leaders have reached Dharamshala to stage a demonstration outside the Assembly on December 18.

Chief Minister Sukhu who reached Dharamshala later in the day said the government was ready to discuss any issue tables in the House by the BJP. But the Opposition is keener to stage a walk and stay away from the discussions to make headlines in the newspapers.

“It has been proved that the BJP has no issues and no ideas to support the state government’s development agenda or help in getting its due share of grants and arrears of power from the centre.” said the CM.

“The state government, on its part, will list its achievements, especially the fulfilment of guarantees, including the purchase of cow dung manure,” he said, adding that six new schemes had been launched to boost the rural economy of the state.

During the session, the government proposes to carry out a controversial amendment to the Land Ceiling Act, 1972 to favour Radha Soami Satsang Beas Trust for its hospital in Hamirpur district.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said the duration of the Zero Hour would be half an hour duration every day from 12.30 pm after the Question Hour and before other businesses are taken up. The legislators can raise a maximum of 10 issues and that too of public interest. The zero hour is going to be a new highlight as this has already been introduced by many state assemblies and also the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.