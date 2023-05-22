HP committee on cannabis cultivation meets Central Narcotic Bureau officials

Shimla: A committee constituted to study cannabis cultivation for industrial and non-narcotic use, held a meeting with the officials Central Narcotic Bureau in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh on Monday and discussed various aspects of Cannabis cultivation.



The committee members held a detailed discussion over the various similarities between Cannabis and Opium besides the technical and legal facets involved in production and marketing with the officials of the bureau.

The committee also sought the support of the bureau in order to draft the policy for legalising cannabis cultivation in Himachal.

Earlier, the Cannabis committee held a meeting with Excise and Taxation officials of Uttarakhand and people associated with cannabis cultivation. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that in order to legalise the cultivation of cannabis for industrial and non-narcotic use the committee will comprehensively study and discuss the problems and challenges faced by the Uttarakhand government.