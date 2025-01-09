HP CM says provided 39,220 jobs in 2 years

Shimla: Despite ongoing criticism from the opposition BJP over the Congress government’s unfulfilled promises, particularly regarding promise on jobs, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu defended the administration by announcing that 39,220 individuals have been employed in the past two years.

In a series of review meetings of departments, Sukhu said the government was in the process of digitising the data and asked the department of Labour and Employment to adopt modern technology to streamline the operations of the department.

While reviewing the functioning of the department, he said that all the operations of the department must be digitized and data of skilled persons in various fields must be available online.

He directed implement measures immediately as this will be helpful in offering employment and self-employment opportunities to the interested persons.

“ During the past two years, the government has provided direct employment to 39,220 persons in various categories. Of this,13,704 jobs were given in the government sector alone” he said.

The Chief Minister informed that the recruitment process was also going on to fill up the vacant posts in various departments.

The present state government has rolled down Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna to offer self-employment to the youth of the State and so far 121 candidates had been recommended by the Transport Department to grant subsidies for the purchase of e-taxis. These e-taxis would be attached to the government departments and assured income would be provided to the e-taxi owners.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was also considering providing 200 e-taxi permits in the first phase and a comprehensive scheme would be launched shortly.

The initiatives were aimed at conserving the environment of the State and reducing carbon footprints, aligning with the state’s goal of sustainable development. He said that tourism was the mainstay in the economy of the State and environment conservation was vital to promote tourism in the State as people from all over the world pay visits to Himachal Pradesh to explore the stunning landscapes and natural beauty.