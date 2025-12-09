HP CM reaches out to pensioners, sets timeline to clear medical bills

Shimla: Moving swiftly to contain a growing wave of discontent, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu scored a major political and administrative point by holding a successful meeting with the Joint Front of Himachal Pradesh Pensioners, barely a week after thousands of retirees poured onto the streets in protest, accusing the state government of sustained neglect.

The prompt outreach cooled tempers and signalled the government’s intent to reconnect with a constituency that had begun to feel abandoned.

The meeting, described by participants as “positive and reassuring,” saw the Chief Minister personally listening to grievances related to delayed arrears, restoration of old pension benefits, and rising medical expenses.

After the meeting, Sukhu declared that he would clear all the pensioners’ pending medical bills within a month.

He expressed satisfaction that the pensioners’ body agreed to cooperate with the government, and a decision was made to address their issues. The Chief Minister affirmed the state government’s commitment to the welfare of its employees and pensioners.

To ensure that retired employees can continue their social responsibilities without any hindrance, the Sukhu government restored the Old Pension Scheme, benefiting 1.36 lakh state employees.

Sukhu said the government was actively working to resolve the demands of pensioners.

“The government is focusing on both resource generation and maintaining financial discipline. Due to financial mismanagement during the previous BJP government, the economic condition of the state has been adversely affected, which has also delayed payments to employees and pensioners,” he explained. He also said that he will soon be attending the function being organised by the pensioners on National Pension Day on December 17.

During the recent session of the state Assembly, the pensioners all over the state held a major demonstration, even blocking the movement of the MLAs to highlight their grievances.

This protest also received support from the Opposition BJP, which demonstrated in the Assembly complex to draw the government’s attention towards the issue.