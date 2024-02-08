HP CM meets families of fire victims at Baddi-Brotiwala

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday met the family members of the deceased and other affected victims of the fire that occurred at N R Aroma company at Jharmajri in Barotiwala industrial area on February 2,2024

Five people had died in the unfortunate incident and one body is yet to be identified. Five were still missing. A total of 37 persons were injured in the fire incident, out of which 13 injured have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Apart from the five bodies, search and rescue teams also recovered charred limbs, which, sources said, may belong to one or more of the five workers who were believed to be inside the factory when the fire broke out.

The state government has set-up a SIT under additional SP Ashok Verma .The SIT has involved experts of the state forensic Science Lab ,Shimla and also central Forensic Lab Chandigarh to gather evidence.

Expressing deep condolences with the families of those who lost their lives in the blaze, the Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to them.

He also met the families of those missing since the incident and consoled them and paid a visit to the hospital to inquire about the well-being of the injured.

'The state government stands strongly with the affected families in this hour of grief and it is our responsibility to provide all possible assistance and relief to them,' said Sukhu.

The Chief Minister also visited the incident site and took detailed information from the officers and gave necessary directions.

While interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said that the cause of the massive fire was being investigated and added that necessary amendments would be made in the law after consulting all stakeholders in order to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.