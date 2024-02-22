HP CM hails SC verdict on Wildflower Hall

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the verdict of the Himachal Pradesh High Court regarding ownership of Hotel Wildflower Hall.



Expressing satisfaction on the apex court’s ruling, the chief minister said that it safeguarded the interests of Himachal Pradesh.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the East India Hotels Limited (of Oberoi group) to vacate Shimla’s Wildflower Hall luxury hotel within one year.

The takeover of the luxury resort run by the Oberois group was ordered by the Himachal Pradesh High Court recently .

The High Court had ruled that Oberoi Group failed to comply with the arbitration award within the stipulated three-month time frame. Consequently, the state government was deemed eligible to assume possession and management of the hotel.

Originally owned by Lord Kitchener, Wildflower Hall operated as a hotel under the management of HP Tourism Development Corporation until a devastating fire in 1993.

Attributing the favourable decision to the meticulous efforts undertaken by the state government in advocating its case effectively before the SC, Sukhu said: “Renowned lawyer Mukul Rohatgi was engaged to ensure comprehensive representation and safeguard the state’s interests in the legal battle. The outcome of this verdict reflects the government’s steadfast dedication to protect the interests of Himachal.” The state government will deliberate on the future course of action regarding the property, once it gets possession, emphasising a decision that aligns with the best interests of Himachal, said the chief minister.