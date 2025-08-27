HP CM corners BJP over ‘concessions’ to select industries

Shimla: Amidst growing confrontation between the opposition BJP and ruling Congress, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday witnessed fervent uproar over “concessions granted to some industrial units” by the previous government headed by Jairam Thakur, currently the Leader of Opposition.

Intervening during the question hour, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu accused the previous BJP government of bending rules to extend undue benefits to select industries in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh belt.

Sukhu said thousands of bighas of land were allotted at just Re 1 per square meter, while electricity was contracted at Rs 3 per unit for ten years, even though the state itself purchases power at Rs 6 per unit during winters.

The companies were also given a 100 percent exemption on stamp duty under the guise of “customised packages,” placing an unnecessary burden on the state exchequer.

When challenged by the Leader of the Opposition to substantiate his charges, the Chief Minister declared that the government was collecting complete details of such concessions and would initiate strict action against those responsible for depleting the state’s resources.

The chief minister said the state government would amend the industrial policy of 2019 by giving incentives and concessions, including subsidised power to attract investment.

Earlier, objecting to the Chief Minister’s remarks, the opposition raised slogans and finally left the House amidst the pandemonium.

The issue had come into focus on a query by Jaswan MLA Bikram Singh during Question Hour regarding total industrial investment in the state from January 2023 until now, and the units that had shut down.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan informed that 380 projects with an investment of Rs 5,891 crore had come into the state since January 2023. Besides, he added that 205 old industries expanded at Rs 5,600 crore.

The minister informed that 115 industrial units had closed down, resulting in 3,350 people losing their jobs. “Out of the 115 units, 55 units had resumed operations after takeover by new investors, providing jobs to 3,918 persons with an investment of Rs 512 crore,” he said.

Outside the House, Jairam Thakur said the increase in electricity rates is the main reason for the migration of industries. He said the Congress government had ruined the industrial sector since coming to power.

Earlier, Sukhu said there will be no compromise on protecting the interests of Himachal, and a notice had been issued to the NHPC for the takeover of the 180 MW Bara Siul hydel project.