HP clears proposals to recruit ‘bijli mitras’

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday cleared the decks for the recruitment of 1,602 ‘bijli mitras’ in the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board to meet the shortage of field staff and also approved filling up posts of job trainees in the Health Revenue department.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to fill 645 posts of Patwaris on a trainee basis under the state cadre. It sanctioned filling up 400 posts of staff nurses as job trainees in various medical colleges across the state. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the engagement of 300 job trainees in Gram Panchayats to build a pool of trained manpower for Panchayati Raj Institutions through training, exposure, and assistance on a fixed monthly stipend.

The Cabinet decided to engage 200 medical officers as job trainees in the health department and approved filling up 38 posts of assistant professors in cardiology, neurology, urology, and gastroenterology in the medical colleges in the state.

The Cabinet gave its nod for the restructuring of the Department of Environment, Science, Technology, and Climate Change to streamline its functioning to meet the needs of new challenges on the environmental front.

The Cabinet approved the withdrawal of the controversial notification issued on September 6, 2025, concerning Higher Grade Pay, which had been intended to benefit 89 categories of employees.

It also approved the proposal for CBSE affiliation of 100 government schools from the next academic session.

It agreed to the launch of the ‘Chief Minister Start-Up Scheme in the Hospitality Industry’ to promote self-employment opportunities for bonafide Himachalis in the tourism and hospitality sectors. The scheme aims to provide financial relief on loans taken for establishing new homestays as well as for upgrading existing ones. Under the scheme, an interest subsidy of 3 percent in urban areas, 4 percent in rural areas, and 5 percent in tribal areas will be provided across the state. The Cabinet also gave its nod to establish 28 dialysis centres in ‘Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans’ of nine districts.