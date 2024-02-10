HP Cabinet’s sub-Committee to examine legal aspects of held-up recruitment process

Shimla: Faced with strong pressures from unemployed youths, Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday decided to set-up a sub-committee to study legal aspects of the results of candidates who had appeared in the competitive examinations conducted by disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.



Suspecting serious irregularities in the examinations and purported paper leak scam, the Congress government had scrapped the Commission after the state Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau had arrested some people including a woman official of the Commission allegedly involved in the paper leak scam.

It is almost over one year since the results of the examinations had been held-up as the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau investigations were still going on but the youths had threatened mass agitation if the government fails to give justice to them by sending appointment letters to selected candidates.

To examine the legal aspects of the same, the cabinet which met under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu decided to set-up a cabinet sub-committee under Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Other members of the committee include Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma.

The cabinet also set-up a sub-committee under the Chairmanship of Jagat Singh Negi Revenue Minister to review the revenue land allotted to different departments along with the land which has been leased out and was unutilised since long. Anirudh Singh, Rural Development Minister, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani will be the members of this Cabinet Sub Committee.

It also decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee under the chairmanship of Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh to review the unutilised vacant buildings of various departments. Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma will be its members.

The cabinet approved a proposal to open a new Sub Divisional Office (Civil) at Baddi in Solan district, Block Development Offices at Patta in Solan district and at Palampur in district Kangra.

The State Cabinet, in its meeting, gave approval to the Governor’s address, to be delivered in the budget session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha starting from February 14, 2024. It also gave its approval to frame Rules of Business and Procedure in respect of Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.

Approval was given by the Cabinet to fill up five posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services by direct recruitment on the basis of HPAS Combined Competitive Examination. The cabinet gave its nod to fill up nine posts of ‘A’ Class Tehsildar and 19 posts of ‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar in the Revenue Department.

The Cabinet decided to create a new Patwar circle at Jharmajri in tehsil Baddi district Solan along with creation of requisite posts.

It decided to fill up seven posts of different categories in the Planning Department through direct recruitment and fill up six posts of different categories for Assistant Tourism Development Offices at Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti for smooth functioning of these offices.

Decision was taken to fill up four posts of District Child Protection Officers under Mission Vatsalya Scheme.

Meanwhile, a team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hamirpur has arrested three more accused in the recruitment examination paper leak scandal that came to light on December 23, 2022 in the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission.