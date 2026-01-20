HP Cabinet gives nod to state-of-the-art ‘Cancer Centre’ in Hamirpur

Shimla: In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet, in its meeting held here, decided to establish a state-of-the-art Cancer Care Centre at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of 11 new departments in the Cancer Care Centre and the filling up of the requisite posts in various categories.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over it.

The Cabinet also approved Alliance Air Aviation Ltd. to operate 46-seater aircraft for seven day in a week on the Delhi-Shimla-Delhi and Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla routes. This is expected to give a new boost to tourism-related activities in the state.

The Cabinet decided to amend the Social Security (Pension and Allowance) Rule, 2010, to ensure the time-bound disbursal of social security pensions to beneficiaries.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to adopt the National Policy on Geothermal Energy to facilitate the exploration and development of untapped geothermal energy resources in the state.

It approved the Directorate of Energy as the nodal agency for the implementation of this policy and sanctioned amendments to the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021, to incorporate guidelines related to geothermal energy.

It gave its approval to promulgate an ordinance to levy ‘Orphan and Widow Cess’ on petrol and high-speed diesel at the point of first sale in the state, to strengthen welfare schemes for orphans and widows.

The cess will be non-burdensome to consumers while ensuring the availability of adequate financial resources for the effective implementation of these welfare schemes.