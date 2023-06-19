HP Cabinet clears Rs 20L loan for professional courses for poor students

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet in its meeting here Monday, under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave its nod to the



draft guidelines for Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2023 — a flagship scheme of the

Chief Minister to provide loan upto Rs 20 lakh to eligible poor students at one per cent interest for pursuing higher professional studies within the country and abroad.

The courses covered will include engineering, medical, management, paramedical courses, pharmacy, nursing, ITI and polytechnic courses and PhD from recognised universities and Educational Institutions.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for conducting the examination for Post Codes through Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission including those for which the examinations were cancelled following paper leak and registration of some FIRs by the state vigilance and anti-corruption Bureau.

Earlier the conduct of these examinations was the mandate of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, which the state government has scrapped over the paper leak scam.

The cabinet decided to go ahead with the land acquisition process for the expansion of Kangra Airport.

After the expansion of the Kangra Airport, the runway length would be extended to 3,010 meters which will be suitable for the operation of A-320 Type of aircraft and would go a long way in achieving the government’s plan to develop Kangra as a ‘Tourism Capital’ of the state.

It was also decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee comprising Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh to look into the issues pertaining to SMCs and Computer Teachers.

In order to control the unplanned, unregulated and rampant unauthorised construction activities along the Parwanoo-Shimla Highway NH -5, Shimla-Matour NH, Pathankot-Mandi NH and Kiratpur-Manali Highway NH-3, the Cabinet decided to constitute Four Lane Planning Area and area up to 100 meters from the edge of control width on either side of the Four lane will be under the ambit of Four Lane Planning Area.

Additionally, it was also decided that all other Four Lane Highways in future would also be brought within the ambit of this regulation.

The Cabinet decided to open Government Degree College, Tauni Devi in district Hamirpur. It decided to upgrade Police Chowki Bir in district Kangra to Police Station along with the creation and filling up of 10 posts of various categories. The Cabinet also decided to grant land on lease in favour of Himachal Pradesh Bus Stand Management and Development Authority for constructing workshops in Jogindernagar, district Mandi and Dharamshala in district Kangra for a period of 40 years at the rate of Rs 5 per square metre. It also decided to rename the Department of Information Technology to the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.