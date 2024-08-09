HP Cabinet clears 1300 jobs in health sector, financial aid to cloudburst-affected families

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, in a move to enhance health care infrastructure and services, approved the creation of over 1,300 posts across various categories, including doctors and para-medical staff, for key government medical colleges and hospitals. This includes a super specialty hospital near Shimla.



The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting in Shimla on Thursday, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

The Cabinet also paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the cloudbursts that affected Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts on August 1. In a gesture of solidarity with the grieving families, the Cabinet decided to provide financial assistance to the disaster-affected. They approved a monthly rental subsidy of Rs 10,000 for urban areas and Rs 5,000 for rural areas for those whose homes were completely damaged. Additionally, free ration, LPG refills, utensils, and bedding will be provided from August 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024. A one-time financial relief of Rs 50,000 will also be given to the affected families.

Furthermore, the Cabinet decided to create and fill 462 posts at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, including positions for medical officers, psychiatrist, clinical psychologist, staff nurses, and other roles. IGMC Shimla and Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty, Chamiyana will also see 489 new posts, including specialist medical officers and super-specialty medical officers.

Additionally, the Cabinet amended the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2015.